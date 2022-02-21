Letter: Noise

Re: the Jan. 29 article "AF seeks to change flight rules in AZ zones."
These people that complain about airplane noise need to focus more on traffic noise, those planes are our security. I live near a busy intersection and have to listen to loud cars and motorcycles all night and day but they don`t mention a word about that. I welcome the new practice the Airforce wants to do. Lets have the police get after those vehicle that are too loud so we can all sleep better at night and leave the Airforce alone they don`t wake me at three in the morning.
Thomas R Crawford
Foothills
