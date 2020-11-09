Letter: Non-Partisan Coverage

I wanted to commend Tucson.com for its relatively non-partisan coverage of local and national events. As a moderate Republican and a relatively recent new resident of Tucson, I have been pleasantly surprised to see that not all of the news is reported from a far-left point of view. Which is nice, considering that I had previously been warned that Tucson was just a tad left of Portland, Oregon. Now, if you could only report more on ASU athletics, I (and thousands like me) would be eternally grateful.
John Davis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!