It was so exciting to read about "Books for Classrooms" making such an impact at Title IX public schools in Pima County. It shows what a small group of retired educators and volunteers can do to make a difference. And they have zero overhead: funds raised go towards buying more books. It is so refreshing when we are reading about the opposite: book banning. The Star headline the next day: "Schools race to catch kids up on reading". There are classrooms waiting for books! Consider supporting "Books for Classrooms" with your donation and keep this great local group going.