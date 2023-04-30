It was so exciting to read about "Books for Classrooms" making such an impact at Title IX public schools in Pima County. It shows what a small group of retired educators and volunteers can do to make a difference. And they have zero overhead: funds raised go towards buying more books. It is so refreshing when we are reading about the opposite: book banning. The Star headline the next day: "Schools race to catch kids up on reading". There are classrooms waiting for books! Consider supporting "Books for Classrooms" with your donation and keep this great local group going.
Mary Ganapol
Foothills
