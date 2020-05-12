Letter: Non-Profit Relief
There’s no shortage of examples of Arizonans helping each other during the pandemic. A Tucson business sews masks as fast as they can, offering them for free or for purchase to support their efforts. This charitable spirit will help Arizona recover.

As leaders address COVID-19’s impact, I hope remember the nonprofits who have been so critical Arizona’s health. Many charitable organizations took a devastating financial hit, including one very important to me: the American Cancer Society. After my thyroid cancer diagnosis, ACS provided information treatment options.

Now ACS needs our help. As a larger nonprofit, it cannot access much of the relief from the original CARES Act. I urge Sen. McSally to ensure the next stimulus package includes relief for nonprofits with more than 500 employees and further strengthens the charitable giving tax deduction.

Cancer hasn’t stopped, so neither can we. Sen. McSally, help support ACS and the millions of survivors like me who rely on its services.

Lisa Reynolds

Downtown

