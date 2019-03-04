Sorry to see Non Sequitor go. Seems to me the entire diatribe over a comic strip is a tempest in a teapot. Perhaps a bit of an over reaction on the Star management. Not knowing the economics of a comic strip to its syndicated papers, i doubt the Star will suffer any serious long term financial consequences by removing this strip.
I can read Non Sequitor in 2 other dailies that I get on line. Ditto Doonesbury, Garfield, Peanuts, Far Side, B.C.,Hagar and other top popular comics.
So Non Sequitor's departure is another reason to reconsider my subscription to the Star.
On another subject involving the readership....the recent addition of
the Wildcaster blog by the Star is to be applauded.
BAIRD THOMPSON
Foothills
