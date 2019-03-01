Marion Chubon's letter to the editor on Saturday, February 22, expresses my opinion exactly. Editor Spitz has to have some version of tunnel-vision to decide to delete Non Sequitur from our comics pages. There is little enough to make us smile in the STAR and in the world. Why cut a comic that understands current events. I suppose Editor Spitz will go after Pearls before Swine for it's response to cutting Non Sequitur.
I have been a newspaper subscriber for decades. I mourned the Citizen when it closed. I have been proud to support our local press and the newspaper's journalists.
To my dismay, Editor Spitz does not support the Star's readers.
Lee Oler
Midtown
