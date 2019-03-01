In her unapologetic editorial 2/24 justifying canceling the Non Sequitur comic, the Daily Star managing editor made clear that the mostly illegibly smudged invitation to a Trump that he pleasure himself instead of the rest of us is an unforgivable offense against her sense of propriety. Apparently it is okay with her to print a clearly legible vulgarity in her editorial using asterisk fig leaves. Presumably the son and other comics readers she referenced in the prior editorial excuse can't decipher asterisks.
Her argument reduces to "It is my paper and I'll print only what I want." Can't argue with that logic, Mrs Grundy.
Ralph Carey
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.