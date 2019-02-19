I am a retired health-care leader who has lived and worked in a world of highly skilled and educated people. During that time I have listened and contributed to discussions that have included many pejorative words and phrases. Words are tools that enable us to visualize ideas, emotions and concepts we need to impart to our colleagues during our interactions.
"Non Sequitur" is an art form that creates intellectual thought, humorous adult situations and a variety of character plots to look forward to. I don't believe it is a correct practice for the editorial bias to use a single widely used word as a reason to remove a complete body of work from our perusal. Please reconsider it's removal as the many characters in the work are worth keeping.
Richard Athey
Foothills
