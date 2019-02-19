Re: the Feb. 17 column 'Star will drop 'Non Sequitur' over vulgar language.'
I missed the comic strip on Feb. 10 that apparently contained such a horrible ugly word that the strip is being discontinued. I'm disappointed. It's one of my favorites and I enjoyed seeing the silly crazy stupid things people do every day and our reaction to those things. I think young people reading the strip learned more from it each day than were traumatized from the shock of seeing an obscene word once.
We seem to be at the point where nothing is forgivable regardless of apologizing or behavior prior to the incident or after. Every one of us reading this newspaper has said or done something stupid, silly, or hurtful. It's human nature and we learn and grow from those mistakes. I hope the Star will reconsider.
Corinne Mitchell
Northwest side
