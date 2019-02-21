Really, Ms. Spitz. You stated: “Non Sequitur consistently ranks as one of our most popular comics”. You point out, “the tiny and barely legible words” should not have appeared, but why aren’t you and your staff taking some responsibility for not editing/proof reading what you take to print? Should you also be fired for allowing this vulgarity to be printed?
Mr. Miller stated he meant to erase the coarse language and never intended it for the public. You stated, “This was a case of someone deliberately sneaking in language he well knew no legitimate newspaper would print”. Well, you and your staff printed it.
Finally, how do you justify telling the kids that look forward to this strip that “Mr. Miller has apologized and pointed out he has never done such a thing in his 30-year career and never will again”. In your judgement that is not good enough.
Bruce Goldberg
SaddleBrooke
