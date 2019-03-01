I read Ms Spitz's explanation of why she dropped this cartoon. Apparently she is a Millennial and is concerned that we will be offended by the words , barely readable, in the offending cartoon. While I appreciate that she is a kind hearted soul, I hope she understands that this is America and we do have certain inalienable rights (even tho our dear Leader is trying to take those away from us too) and if I am not horrified by the offending scribble, why should I be punished because she thought perhaps I should be.
I have lived on this earth for75 years and have seen things I hope she will never experience. The horrors of Korean and Viet Nam wars ,losing many of my friends because of them. The KKK hangings of innocent people because of the color of their skin, Selma, segregated schools, school bombings.
She will not change her mind but I hope someday, she will understand what she has done to one of our most precious liberties.
Linda Camacho
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.