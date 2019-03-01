I may be piling on killing Non Sequitur indicates the kind of ossified decision making popular with some of our radical politician and their supporters. "I made the decision and the discussion is over." Fitz seems to have joined the crowd. When will he be exiled?
One mistake ( one nearly illegible, now common vernacular word) with an apology shouldn't kill a strip that has provoked serious thought with humor for many years. Wiley can join Gary Trudeau in the controversy hall of shame for having real opinions on real subjects that reflect the thoughts of many real people.
To avoid further offense, run the strip on the editorial page where "adults" can make their own decisions. If kids look for it there they might learn some adult material.
People justifiably get punished for serious moral and legal misdeeds. Using a word that is regularly bleeped from broadcast TV isn't one of those.
Larry Klose
Green Valley
