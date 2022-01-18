 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Nonexistant Voter Fraud
Re: the Jan. 9 article "As lawmakers convene, election laws loom large."

For our AZ Republican lawmakers trying to make new voting laws to fix a system that is not broken, can you add a law that forbids lawmakers to repeat a lie that votes were fraudulent when there is zero court evidence of fraud? As in this last 2020 election, when there is no legal evidence of fraud, the words, “This election was stolen.” uttered by an elected official, would carry a mandatory fine of $800,000 and a lawmaker would forfeit their state pension. Oh, and to seal the deal, their Social Media accounts suspended.

With this new law, perhaps these ‘leaders’ could get to the real work of legislation for the benefit of their Arizona citizens.

Connie Lewis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

