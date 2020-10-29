 Skip to main content
Letter: Nostalgia is not just for Republicans
One of the writers to today's (Oct.29) Star seems to think that the only politics worth counting in our State were Goldwater and Birch society fans and their ilk. But I remember lots of contributing Democrats: Carl Hayden served 7 terms in the US Senate, governors Raul Castro, Sam Goddard, Rose Mofford (who followed impeached Republican Mecham), and Bruce Babbitt. Not to mention my heroes, Mo and Stewart Udall. We'd do well to elect more conscientious and democratic public servants like them. Go Blue!

Elouise Rusk

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

