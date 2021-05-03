Letter: Nosy & Intrusive

What continues to strike me is how nosy and intrusive Republicans have become. Not only nosy but negative – all their efforts are focused on saying NO! Despite what I would consider to be a very personal decision to be made by a woman, with her family, and her doctor, the Republicans want to be there—in the room – with the last word and that word is NO! Despite such protections as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (“HIPAA”) and all the Supreme Court rulings, Republicans continue to fuss and legislate on a women’s bodily functions and her decisions about them, declaring that she has no right to medical privacy; she has no right to autonomy. She is basically a ward of the State and, they can declare that she will be indentured for 9 months and will then potentially be burdened with the care of a child she did not want, maybe for the rest of her life. Perhaps the Republicans will care for the child.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.