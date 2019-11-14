Some lament that we are no longer a christian nation. While we never were a christian nation according to the Constitution, we used to have compassion for those in need.
Tuesday in Tucson, our government will again attempt to prosecute a man who had the compassion that Jesus said we need to inherit the kingdom of heaven. Jesus said “I was hungry and you gave me food. I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink.” “I was a stranger and you welcomed me. I was naked and you gave me clothing. I was sick and you took care of me.”
Dr. Scott Warren will be on trial for the second time for the crimes just listed. No, this is not a christian nation. Yes, Jesus was political. See Matthew 25: 31-46.
Ray OMDAHL
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.