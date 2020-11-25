 Skip to main content
Letter: Not a one-way street
Letter: Not a one-way street

Re: the Nov. 23 article "Bosses say they'll cut pay to reflect remote workers' costs."

There was an article in today's paper about bosses cutting remote workers pay to reflect their decrease in expenses. OK, that sounds logical. What about the decrease in the bosses expenses. They don't have to supply a million dollar office building, employee parking lot, cafeteria and so on. Please focus on being good not greedy.

James Galvin

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

