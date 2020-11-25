Letter: Not a one-way street

Re: the Nov. 23 article "Bosses say they'll cut pay to reflect remote workers' costs."
There was an article in today's paper about bosses cutting remote workers pay to reflect their decrease in expenses. OK, that sounds logical. What about the decrease in the bosses expenses. They don't have to supply a million dollar office building, employee parking lot, cafeteria and so on. Please focus on being good not greedy.
James Galvin
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!