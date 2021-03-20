 Skip to main content
Letter: Not a popular point of view?
Letter: Not a popular point of view?

Elected government persons should not stick their very personal religious convictions into the lives of those whom they govern, There are issues that are and should be only between prospective mothers or parents of the yet unborn, some times barely more than a cluster of undeveloped living cells, and their medical professionals. If the medical professionals determines that something isn't right and the fetus is destined to a horrific life, and the pregnancy should be terminated, then that is what is best for the mother or parents and the yet unborn.

Politicians...sometimes you must mind your own damned business...or be prepared to be personally responsible for the CARE and COST and HEART-ACHE for the upbringing of such a child and potential adult for decades to come.

Hal Bardach

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

