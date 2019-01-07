Re: the Jan. 4 letter to the editor "Property tax break for seniors is unjust."
While I agree that seniors should not be relieved of property taxes, I take umbrage with the writer's statement that "seniors are one of the wealthiest segments of society." Nationwide there is a large number of seniors who are living on fixed incomes, with limited savings, unable to increase their income by going back to work due to health, mobility, or age discrimination.
Like many of their younger fellow citizens, these elders watch every dime, cut every corner, and continually worry if their next check will arrive before the food runs out. Like the growing percentage of average Americans today, one unexpected expense can be a catastrophe. The water heater quits. Medication costs suddenly increase. The car breaks down. A fall breaks a hip. Every person reading this, even "wealthy seniors" can relate to this situation.
Please realize that many seniors are less well off than the writer would have you believe.
Susan Maul
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.