Re: the Jan. 4 letter to the editor "Property tax break for seniors is unjust."
The stated that seniors are one of the wealthiest segment of society. Really? Some seniors depend on Social Security as their only income. A property tax break for seniors is not "a handout." We seniors have worked all our lives and earned everything we have, as nothing was handed to us. If the letter writer would do the research, he would find that other states stop collecting property taxes when the senior becomes age 65.
Younger people would not pay higher taxes if seniors were given a break. The writer also states this idea of a property tax break is "morally unacceptable," another statement that is totally untrue. Someday, he too will become a SENIOR, and he will see that his statement has no merit. He might need this property tax break when he is older.
Linda Sanders
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.