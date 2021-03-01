Letter: Not an emergency? Call 211

There’s a better way to handle the “trivial 911 calls” on which Carol Ann Alaimo reported in her February 22nd article, “Trivial 911 calls growing issue for center with limited staff.” Call 2-1-1. It’s just as easy to remember, and the 211 call specialists are there to help individuals and families find local resources and provide crisis services that improve and save lives. 211 is a program of the Crisis Response Network that will provide information on such needs as Covid testing and vaccines, eviction prevention, and food assistance. Trained call specialists also provide crisis support for individuals with mental illnesses, special needs, and suicide prevention. 911 should only be used for immediate emergencies, but 211 can help you access the many valuable resources in our community. Available to anyone in Arizona who calls 211, or go online to 211arizona.org.
Evan Mendelson
East side
