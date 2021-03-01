 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Not an emergency? Call 211
View Comments

Letter: Not an emergency? Call 211

  • Comments

There’s a better way to handle the “trivial 911 calls” on which Carol Ann Alaimo reported in her February 22nd article, “Trivial 911 calls growing issue for center with limited staff.” Call 2-1-1. It’s just as easy to remember, and the 211 call specialists are there to help individuals and families find local resources and provide crisis services that improve and save lives. 211 is a program of the Crisis Response Network that will provide information on such needs as Covid testing and vaccines, eviction prevention, and food assistance. Trained call specialists also provide crisis support for individuals with mental illnesses, special needs, and suicide prevention. 911 should only be used for immediate emergencies, but 211 can help you access the many valuable resources in our community. Available to anyone in Arizona who calls 211, or go online to 211arizona.org.

Evan Mendelson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Local-issues

Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News