 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Not Essential Enough
View Comments

Letter: Not Essential Enough

  • Comments

To the Editor,

I wept with joy when my beloved parents received their vaccinations, and I look forward to safely hugging them soon. However, as a frontline grocer, I am still not yet eligible to register for my shot in Pima County. For a solid year now, essential frontline workers -- grocers, transportation workers, postal workers -- have been and continue to be exposed all day, every day, to hundreds of potentially contagious customers, and are still not essential enough to register.

Please, my beloved Tucson, please remain vigilant. Properly wear a mask, and be considerate while out getting your groceries. We're all STILL in this together.

Maggie Carrillo

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News