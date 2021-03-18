Letter: Not Essential Enough

To the Editor,
I wept with joy when my beloved parents received their vaccinations, and I look forward to safely hugging them soon. However, as a frontline grocer, I am still not yet eligible to register for my shot in Pima County. For a solid year now, essential frontline workers -- grocers, transportation workers, postal workers -- have been and continue to be exposed all day, every day, to hundreds of potentially contagious customers, and are still not essential enough to register.
Please, my beloved Tucson, please remain vigilant. Properly wear a mask, and be considerate while out getting your groceries. We're all STILL in this together.
Maggie Carrillo
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.