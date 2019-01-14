Re: the Jan. 13 column "Voting process deserves respect: Cast your ballot at polls, not mailbox."
I take issue with columnist Jonathan Hoffman's opinion on voting in person on Election Day. "Respect" for my vote is precisely why I cast a mail-in ballot. I wait until approximately one week before an election before mailing my ballot to insure no current event discloses compelling evidence that might influence my assessment of a candidate or proposition.
Voting is so important to me, that I do not wish to take any chance that I will be unable to vote in person on Election Day. I, myself, have health issues that randomly can interfere with my daily activities. Rather than "cheapening" my vote, turning in my early ballot testifies to the fact that voting is one of my top priorities as a citizen. What about the handicapped population or the elderly who cannot longer drive and desire to be as independent as possible? Would Mr. Hoffman deny them easy access to casting an early ballot?
Kathy King
Northeast side
