No one enjoys the carbon spewing, two-plus hour drive between Tucson and Phoenix. So why another highway? Think RAILWAY.
Imagine boarding a train at one of Tucson’s three stations (Airport/Central/Marana) arriving Phoenix in 45 minutes at the Airport, central station or Scottsdale where electric rental cars are available.
Richard Branson purchased a large interest in the Florida Brightline Railway. Brightline currently has Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-West Palm stations with plans extending that rail service to Orlando then Tampa. Branson also has a Los Angeles-Las Vegas route in development. We need private investors, like Branson, in Arizona to build a railway. Estimated time to secure local/state/federal funding for a railway is 25 years.
Branson expressed an interest in the Tucson-Phoenix route. He said railways were the most underdeveloped piece of America’s transportation system.
Let’s think train, NOT another time consuming, energy squandering road between Arizona’s two largest cities.
Jeannette Hermann
Foothills
