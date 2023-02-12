Editor,

I've heard it said that today's Republican Party is not your parent's Republican Party. That's an understatement, and I don't understand why the press continues to refer to today's Republicans as conservative. What are they conserving?

The secretive so-called "Freedom Caucus" wing of the Republican Party in the Arizona legislature is determined to tell women, teachers and "others" what they can and can't do. They remind me of the Taliban, not my parent's Republican Party. My parent's Republican Party believed in local control and democratically elected school boards.

Today's Republican Party is not conservative. Conservatives like former Arizona U.S. Senator Jeff Flake have long been drummed out of the Republican Party because they would not march in lock-step with the new authoritarian Republican Party. The press should be more accurate by referring to today's Republicans as authoritarians.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills