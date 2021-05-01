 Skip to main content
Letter: Not on our dime!
Like David Fitzsimmons, I too lived through the interesting times of Ev Mecham as Governor of the state! We were happy to see Ev vanish into the desert in an old Pontiac! But the newest group of conspiracy hawkers are not providing spew for Arizona alone, but distributing it to the alternative news outlets that keep multiplying like rabbits. That is my concern! Taxpayers of the state are paying for fodder that is being used by the right to raise funds for campaigning. I know there is a greater need for other things such as school teachers, healthcare, and road repair. The catchphrase “A Florida man” is rapidly being replaced by, “An Arizona politician” at the punch line for jokes referring to the crazies. Our taxes should not be used to further the undermining of democracy.

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

