Letter: Not Sorry
As a child of the 50s, I was an adult before I learned from my younger and hipper female friends that a woman could use the F-word if she needed to. And there have been times over the years when no other word would do, especially during what Ron Terpening described in a letter on 4/8/21 as "moments of intense emotion." The most recent such moment was when I watched the Final Four video that omitted our Arizona Wildcats. Surely, the Wildcats themselves experienced that same moment even more intensely.

Loraine Whitmore

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

