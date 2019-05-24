Re: the May 8 article "Teen's case shows regular traffic stops need monitoring."
It is interesting that even though Steller states that there was no evidence of racial profiling in this case, he then proceeds to bring up numerous questions regarding the manner in which Mr. Torres was questioned, intimating that there was a racial tint to this case and also bringing up issues with the Stonegarden funds. Mr. Torres is not only an illegal immigrant, but he was driving without insurance and without a driver's license, it's not as if he were an upstanding person who was not doing anything wrong. This deputy was doing his job. And where do the Desert View students come off protesting his detention, does the law not matter anymore?
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.