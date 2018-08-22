Re: the Aug. 22 article "Mexican woman not allowed to visit dying husband in US."
When reading about the denial of our government to not allow a woman to visit her dying husband, I had to read it twice. Is this really happening in America, the land of the brave and the home of the free? I have been privileged to work with Bill, the woman's son, and his family when I was a counselor at Pueblo Magnet High School. Bill was our valedictorian at graduation, a great scholar and role model for other students.
The decision to deny a wife the opportunity to say goodbye to her dying husband and to comfort her children is wrong, unAmerican, and mean spirited. I always thought the United States was the beacon of hope and compassion.
Saúl Ostroff
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.