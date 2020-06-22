Letter: Not threatening any structures!

Spokesmen for those fighting the Bighorn fire often allude to the protection of values as their highest priority. The men and machines that all of our taxes pay for are then concentrated to protect these values. Values almost always means private property like homes and of course, Summerhaven. Meanwhile, we read that there are no fire crews along the verdant Samaniego Ridge because the fire "isn't threatening any structures."
But values can be a relative term. s an old Tucson boy, those forests are of infinitely more value to me than 20 Summerhavens! Why are tax dollars spent to help private property owners, most all of whom have insurance and are served by local Fire Departments, while the value most of us have a stake in is left to burn?
In 17 years we've seen the Aspen, Bullock, and now the Bighorn fire greatly denude the Catalinas. But, lucky for us, the price-gouging enclave of Summerhaven is still intact!
Timothy George
Northwest side
