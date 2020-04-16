Letter: Not toilet paper, but flour

For the last month I have been staying at home with the dogs, going to my Frys every ten days or so. Every trip includes flour. Not because I have been baking up a storm, but because each time the flour shelves are bare. At first I thought it was because of hoarders scared that flour would never again be in the grocery stores. But, In today's paper there were three pages of recipes calling for flour. People must be baking again. People who ate bread and cakes only bought from bakeries have pulled out the cookie sheets and cake pans and decimated the flour shelves. Flour has replaced toilet paper as the best gift to give on all special occasions.
Mimi Pollow
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
