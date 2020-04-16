Letter: Not toilet paper, but flour
View Comments

Letter: Not toilet paper, but flour

For the last month I have been staying at home with the dogs, going to my Frys every ten days or so. Every trip includes flour. Not because I have been baking up a storm, but because each time the flour shelves are bare. At first I thought it was because of hoarders scared that flour would never again be in the grocery stores. But, In today's paper there were three pages of recipes calling for flour. People must be baking again. People who ate bread and cakes only bought from bakeries have pulled out the cookie sheets and cake pans and decimated the flour shelves. Flour has replaced toilet paper as the best gift to give on all special occasions.

Mimi Pollow

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: The Death of a Star

I am totally disgusted to read that Lee Enterprises/Gannett Corp, owners of our "hometown"  newspaper, would place profits over people during …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News