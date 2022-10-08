Letter: Not your average politician

Not all politicians are motivated by ego, power and money. Take Mike Nickerson, for example, a retired pastor running for Arizona Senate in LD17. Mike is running to serve Marana, Oro Valley, SaddleBrooke, Tanque Verde and Rita Ranch, and believes we have much more in common than we do not.

Mike will work for a prosperous future, and knows this requires a well-educated workforce to attract new business. He is committed to supporting our next generation of students and their teachers by fully funding public education.

Mike believes in a non-intrusive government that protects our rights and our privacy. Mike has counseled many women through difficult pregnancies and choices and believes that health care decisions should be made by a woman and her doctor.

Mike will face our water crisis head on, and not shirk his responsibilities in this area as his predecessors have.

Mike is definitely NOT your average politician. That's why he deserves your vote in November.

Chris Hawkins

Midtown