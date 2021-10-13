 Skip to main content
Letter: Nothing to see here, just move along !
I drive into the gas station and it costs me a lot more. Shutting down American production when we were independent.

I go to the grocery store and prices are rising at an alarming rate.

Nothing to see here, just move along !

We are told that parents no longer have a say with the education of their children.

We are told that the border is closed, but 200K people are crossing each month on our way to 2.4 million undocumented immigrants coming into our country this year and being released into the interior.

Nothing to see here just move along !

Crime up, Police support down, drug overdoses up, support down.

Nothing to see here, just move along!

We are no longer able to move along without asking who is running this disaster.

Unfortunately it is not the President that is in office !

Rich Barnes

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

