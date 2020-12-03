 Skip to main content
Letter: November election
Arizona politicians are working hard to destroy the ballots of those who voted in the last election. Let's get all politicians out of the election process. How? Abolish the Electoral College.

According to its supporters, the Electoral College protects the states with smaller populations; people in Delaware and Rhode Island always get a good laugh out of that. The dirty little secret is that the Founding Fathers did not trust the masses. They used the Electoral College as "training wheels". Well, fellow citizens, we don't need "training wheels" any longer.

Getting rid of the Electoral College will eliminate partisan influence from the election and create a more perfect democracy. In its place, we would create a single agency that would provide ballots for national elections (both presidential and congressional). This agency must be completely trustworthy and independent of politics, created along the lines of the Federal Reserve or the Supreme Court.

walter mann

Marana

