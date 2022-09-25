Letter: Now you have done it!

I withstood the elimination of Zits and the two crossword puzzles that this aging brain could reasonably be expected to complete. I accepted getting my paper tossed where it would be soaked by the sprinklers. But now you have eliminated Doonesberry from the Sunday editorial pages. If I have to get my local news on line via the Arizona Republic and local TV stations, then I won’t need the Star. I guess I will head out to buy a book of crossword puzzles and cancel my subscription. I hope Jim Click and Sam Levitz with their full page ads can keep you afloat. Sadly, Lela Aldrich