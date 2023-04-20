I recently spent two nights at TMC following a procedure. A great hospital. Many stays over the years have been made better by the fabulous staff.

TMC nurses and techs should be proud of their TLC, attention, thoughtfulness and expertise. I’ve read letters from unhappy patients at TMC. Remember, you are not their only patient. One nurse is responsible for six to ten people, all ringing for a warm blanket or pain shot (that only the doctor can prescribe) - all at once.

Nurses are people. Smile. Talk. Treat them as such and they will reciprocate. Nurses will not ignore you and your stay will go well. Nurses have patients; patients need patience.

I want to thank the nurses and techs who helped me this time. Alexa (pre-op), Daniel (surgical), Peter (transport), Lydia and Elizabeth (post-op), Kathleen, Jasmine, Wendy, Lisette and Liz.

Especially Dr. Andrew Wright (Arizona Urological).

Sheldon Metz

North side