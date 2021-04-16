Letter: Nuts and Bolts of Good Government

Pima County is coping with a surge asylum seekers, sheltering them at Casa Alitas, then renting motels and hotels, and now constructing a tent city on our southside.
These unfortunate individuals are from failed countries and desperate to live in the US and, let’s face it, if we were in their situation, wouldn’t we do the same?
America is the best place in the world to live and the recipe for our success is:
-Constitutional checks & balances that routinely kick out the old power-hungry corrupt bastards and bring in the new ones.
-Taxation that delicately promotes compliance and avoidance rather than evasion.
-Professional respected policing at all levels of government.
Today all three of the key ingredients of our Founding Fathers cookbook are under attack:
-One party rule by packing the Supreme Court, eliminating the Senate fillister and statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico.
-Taxation at levels that promote non-compliance.
-Defund police
America, the next Somalia.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side