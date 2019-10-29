Tom O'Halleran nailed it when he tweeted that "I have heard from countless #AZ01 families and seniors concerned about the high cost of prescription drugs. We must take a holistic approach to address this crisis and ensure that Americans can access the medications they need."
Having the right approach to prescription drugs for seniors is fundamentally necessary in a responsible society. And as with policy area this large and complicated, a holistic approach--that is, thoughtfully weighing all relevant considerations--is essential if we are going to get it right.
Will Cooper
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.