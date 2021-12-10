 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Oasis in the Desert
View Comments

Letter: Oasis in the Desert

  • Comments

For those people who live in the Tucson area they may think that Tucson has the biggest drought but currently according to the numbers, in 2020 Phoenix, Arizona is heading for a bigger drought than Tucson. Experts say that Phoenix may soon become almost completely depleted with water therefore making Tucson the Oasis in the desert. As Kathleen Ferris a researcher at the Kyl Center says, “Unlike Phoenix, Tucson is at or near safe-yield. Tucson is in a little better shape than the other active management areas now, but the Department of Water Resources is saying the ability to maintain that goal is in jeopardy.” (KVOA 2021, July 25) We must practice very practical things in order to save water. We must learn not to waste water on things like long showers or leaving the water running very long to do dishes. . By focusing on this situation, it brings more attention to what is happening worldwide to the climate

Christina Lamberton

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News