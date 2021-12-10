Letter: Oasis in the Desert

For those people who live in the Tucson area they may think that Tucson has the biggest drought but currently according to the numbers, in 2020 Phoenix, Arizona is heading for a bigger drought than Tucson. Experts say that Phoenix may soon become almost completely depleted with water therefore making Tucson the Oasis in the desert. As Kathleen Ferris a researcher at the Kyl Center says, “Unlike Phoenix, Tucson is at or near safe-yield. Tucson is in a little better shape than the other active management areas now, but the Department of Water Resources is saying the ability to maintain that goal is in jeopardy.” (KVOA 2021, July 25) We must practice very practical things in order to save water. We must learn not to waste water on things like long showers or leaving the water running very long to do dishes. . By focusing on this situation, it brings more attention to what is happening worldwide to the climate
Christina Lamberton
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.