Letter: ob serving speed limits

Re: the Feb. 27 article "Senate OKs bill that would give fast drivers break on speeding fines."
Some state lawmakers agree and are moving to effectively make that the law in Arizona.” Really? Then I want the deaths and disabilities caused by speeding attributed directly to those state law makers. In recent years more drivers are totally ignoring the posted speed limits, and there are more high-speed auto accidents, especially within the city. There also seem to be more roll-over accidents reported as well, and you just about can’t roll your vehicle over unless you are traveling fast. The speed limits were put in place for safety reasons. It seems that now very few people even care about safety – theirs or anyone else’s. Is it that our cities and state can’t afford to hire enough patrolmen to enforce the safety guidelines, or don’t they care either. Apparently the state doesn’t.
Dennis Bourret
East side
