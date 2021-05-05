 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Obituary
View Comments

Letter: Obituary

  • Comments

I want to thank the family of Gilbert “Chaco” Lopez for sharing their loving tribute. I did not know Mr. Lopez but the writer skillfully recounted such a meaningful and humble life, it made me wish I had met him. I am a latecomer to this community, especially measured against this family’s history, but I can still appreciate the diversity of culture that makes Tucson so special. Thank you for painting such a beautiful picture of a man’s life well lived.

Susan Wilson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Cyber Ningas

Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa cou…

Local-issues

Letter: Not on our dime!

Like David Fitzsimmons, I too lived through the interesting times of Ev Mecham as Governor of the state! We were happy to see Ev vanish into t…

Local-issues

Letter: Adia Barnes

In the last few days, Adia Barnes has built on her championship game achievement by signing two top-notch transfers that promise to maintain a…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News