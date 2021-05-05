Letter: Obituary

I want to thank the family of Gilbert “Chaco” Lopez for sharing their loving tribute. I did not know Mr. Lopez but the writer skillfully recounted such a meaningful and humble life, it made me wish I had met him. I am a latecomer to this community, especially measured against this family’s history, but I can still appreciate the diversity of culture that makes Tucson so special. Thank you for painting such a beautiful picture of a man’s life well lived.
Susan Wilson
Northwest side
