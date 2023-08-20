Mining laws of the 19th century are obsolete! Since 1872 we have had automobiles, planes, telephone, radio, television, computers, etc. The 1872 laws are grossly inadequate to support current environmental conditions. A mining venture is proposed South of Tucson by a Canadian firm, Hudbay. Mining is, inherently, a dirty business (no matter what mining companies' tell you). Check out the mine tailings behind Green Valley-nothing grows there after 64 years, I know because I was involved in the original discovery of the ore body. We must do everything possible to prevent the Hudbay mines which will, when copper and other mineral prices drop, be closed, jobs gone and irreparable damage done to our critical water supply and the Santa Rita environment. You can count on Hudbay not to do any "clean-up" or any meaningful mitigations. It is foolish to believe promises that that company and its predecessors have made and, subsequently, broken. They declare bankruptcy and walk away leaving taxpayers to try to clean up their mess.