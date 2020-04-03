Letter: obsolete weapons
Letter: obsolete weapons

When the USA was attacked during WWII, factories all over the country that were producing everything from roller skates to belt buckles, retooled and became "defense plants." Women took off their aprons, put on overhauls and became riveters and mechanics and men were drafted into the military. Kids, like me, collected tin cans, saved our nickels by filling up stamp books that we'd exchange after many weeks for an $i8.75 war bond. Our hearts, minds and energy on the "home front" was focused on the War Effort. Our country changed overnight: we had a common deadly enemy.

We have been attacked by a terrifying disease that kills human beings indiscriminately. It is time to unite worldwide in the spirit of compassion, time for the military to become healers and time for all of us on the "home front" to follow directions for our survival. It is time for Raytheon to become a realistic "defense plant" with 11,000 employees pounding missiles into ventilators!

Gretchen Nielsen

East side

