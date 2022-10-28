Letter: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, therefore I would like to share some facts and statistics to illustrate the importance of the issue and highlight some ways in which our community can help end domestic violence. Did you know that 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men in the U.S. experience severe physical violence from an intimate partner? Additionally, data from the U.S. crime reports indicate that about 1 in 5 homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner. As a Sexual Violence Prevention Graduate Associate, I have had the opportunity to work with the Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse and familiarize myself with the resources that they provide. One way in which our community can help end domestic violence is by supporting organizations that are dedicated to preventing domestic violence and supporting its victims. We can do this by donating, hosting fundraisers, or attending community events. I would like to encourage you to check out Emerge’s website and social media accounts to learn more.