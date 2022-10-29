Letter: October is domestic violence awareness month

I remember when my aunt was excommunicated from the Catholic Church, because she divorced her physically abusive, cheating husband. As a kid, I didn’t understand why the church didn’t punish the evil doer.

60 years later, Church Militant, an ultra-orthodox organization, is broadcasting anti-abortion, anti-gay, anti-feminist, anti-Islamic dogma. To them, divorce is a damnable sin. The conventional Catholic Church has found their teachings too fanatical.

Mark Finchem, a candidate for AZ Secretary of State, is a member and frequent speaker for Church Militant. Finchem’s future vision of Arizona is a state in which his beliefs supersede the rule of law. He believes the 2020 election was stolen despite every branch of government having found no such thing. He believes all abortions should be banned knowing that women will die. He believes conspiracy theories no matter how outlandish.

My wonderful aunt would have found Mark Finchem unfit for any office and so should you.

JM Meconi

Oro Valley