Letter: Off duty officer incident at local restaurant
To Serve and Protect? The incident that involved an off-duty officer and three females leaving their morning brunch was disturbing. Is there some law that states you are not allowed to walk slow to your parked car? As a past Regional Investigator my training always emphasized the importance of using good judgement. Whoever provoked the incident that escalated into two women laying on the payment with a large off-duty police officer on top with his knee in the woman's neck was not good judgement. The Police department should not need to review anything. This officer should have been terminated immediately. Took me back to the George Floyd incident. I have grown up in Tucson and remember the days when police helped people and some still do, but an officer losing himself in such a STUPID incident gives the whole department a bad name. Bad judgement over something that was not worth confronting. Like Buddha says "Let that ---- go".

Joni Chandler

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

