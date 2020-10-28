Letter: Off duty police working at polling locations

Mayor Romero received citizen complaints about having off duty police officers provide security at Tucson election voting locations. The police would would be "intimidating' and it is "voter suppression". Yet the Pima County Recorder says she hired the officers because of security fears voiced by the volunteer poll workers. So the mayor determines (how?) that the workers safety is subservient to voters "feelings". The police are being demonized to the point where it is becoming detrimental to those people who want police protection. Portland and Minneapolis are experiencing real delays in 911 emergency response times as a result of the police quitting their jobs, retiring and taking medical disability leave. A citizen lawsuit has been filed in Minneapolis by minority citizens. Voter intimidation and suppression issues can be worked and resolved without demonizing the police and without affecting the safety of poll volunteers. How about trying to reach a middle ground here. The police profession is an honorable one and we should encourage people to be in the police uniform.
Jerry Bich
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
