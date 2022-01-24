Letter: Off-the Wall Arizona State legislators

Soon after the twice-impeached president paid our State a visit, extreme members of the legislator introduced a bill not to teach racism in the public schools and to ban abortions after six weeks. Where do these people come from? Who do they represent? What are their values? Taking away the right for children to learn about Arizona's very shameful and racist past so that past is never repeated is a disgrace. Sounds like this person only envisions a society of people who shares her distorted beliefs.
The copycat Texas anti-abortion bill is even more frightening as our current governor who is trying to get back into the former guy's good graces, might actually sign that horrible bill into law. If one wants to speak about racism, the anti-abortion bill denies women, especially women of color a basic health right. We have to remain vigilant and bombard our legislators with letters, phone calls, and public shaming. These two bills cannot stand. They must be shouted down.
James Robinett
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.