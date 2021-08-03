 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Offensive nuclear missiles can't be recalled
View Comments

Letter: Offensive nuclear missiles can't be recalled

  • Comments

Few things offend me more than building new nuclear missiles. One thing more offensive is the hubris accompanying this news, and Tucson media's perverse pride in our hometown, whiz-bang engineering for the apocalypse. It's as if planning to slip stealthily under humanity's radar to slaughter countless innocent children, women, men and animals in furious firestorms of atomic retribution is a noble pursuit, spawning respectable jobs.

This is not defense. It is a war crime. Most nations of the world, disgusted by 76 years of proliferation, have now outlawed nuclear weapons.

Then there is the sheer gall of the war industry shill who would have us believe that because Raytheon's new nuclear cruise missile is launched from an airplane, it "can be recalled." In fact, once this missile is launched, it could fly for more than two hours to reach its target. And it won't come back, no matter how loud Tucson whistles in approval.

Jack Cohen-Joppa

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No Mask Mandate

So the governor and our director of health don't see the need for mask mandates as COVID-19 rises. We can address this with vaccines. Please t…

Local-issues

Letter: Generosity

On July 25th, 2021, I took my parent to IHOP on Cortaro Farms Rd, just east of I-10. My father's 89th birthday was on July 26th, so we went fo…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News