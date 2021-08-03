Letter: Offensive nuclear missiles can't be recalled

Few things offend me more than building new nuclear missiles. One thing more offensive is the hubris accompanying this news, and Tucson media's perverse pride in our hometown, whiz-bang engineering for the apocalypse. It's as if planning to slip stealthily under humanity's radar to slaughter countless innocent children, women, men and animals in furious firestorms of atomic retribution is a noble pursuit, spawning respectable jobs.
This is not defense. It is a war crime. Most nations of the world, disgusted by 76 years of proliferation, have now outlawed nuclear weapons.
Then there is the sheer gall of the war industry shill who would have us believe that because Raytheon's new nuclear cruise missile is launched from an airplane, it "can be recalled." In fact, once this missile is launched, it could fly for more than two hours to reach its target. And it won't come back, no matter how loud Tucson whistles in approval.
Jack Cohen-Joppa
Midtown
