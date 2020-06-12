Letter: Offensive statues in Tucson

Re: the June 9 article "Remove Confederate monument, Arizona's secretary of state urges."
Monday, Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs asked Gov. Doug Ducey’s administration to remove a monument to the Confederacy from a state park across from the Capitol. This is a reasonable request to consider, mostly because it sends the wrong message and the Confederate States of America caused huge numbers of deaths through their actions making war on the United States. But let’s not forget that the City of Tucson memorializes a person who executed some 17 U.S. citizens at Santa Isabel, Chihuahua, in January 1916 and two months later attacked Columbus, New Mexico, killing about 17 Americans. While we are doing all these symbolic things, how about removing the statue of Pancho Villa in downtown Tucson. I am personally offended by having to walk by a statue of a bandit who murdered Americans and killed U.S. Army soldiers defending U.S. soil.
David Germain
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
